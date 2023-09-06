Two charged with murder of Conor Browne in Castlederg
Two men have been charged with the murder of Conor Browne in Castlederg at the weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 09:18 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Both men, aged 27 and 28, are charged with murder. The 28-year-old is further charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence.
They are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 6.
Two other men, aged 28 and 31, have been released following questioning and a file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.