Two Derry men jailed for offences related to masked snowman and Santa mural
Jordan Devine, aged 22 years old, was sentenced to three months imprisonment for wearing clothing, or having article(s) as a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation.
William McDonnell, aged 37 years old, was handed a four-month custodial sentence for the offence of wearing clothing, or having article(s) as a member or supporter of a proscribed organisation.
The charges brought against the two men were made by Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) detectives investigating a mural painted on the window of premises on Chamberlain Street in the city last year.
The mural was of a masked snowman appearing to press the button on a command wire which leads to trees, with the accompanying words 'they haven't gone away ye know'. A Santa was also painted on the mural.
The men were sentenced on Tuesday.