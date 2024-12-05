Two men, aged 67 and 29, who were wanted in Italy to serve prison sentences in relation to serious assault and child cruelty offences have been arrested in Derry.

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Local Policing Team based in Strand Road, working with the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit, arrested the two men in Derry on Wednesday, December 4.

The offence the men were wanted for by the Italian authorities occurred in the Brescia area of Italy between 2015 and 2019.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Wednesday evening: “Both were detained this evening on Italian extradition warrants and are due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court tomorrow, Thursday, December 5.”

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Today’s arrests are another example of the Police Service of Northern Ireland working closely with our national and international partners to locate and arrest those wanted in other countries.”

"In this case we worked closely with Italian authorities and the National Extradition Unit to track down and arrest these two fugitives."

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tackling violence against women and girls and today’s arrests deliver on our assurance of the relentless pursuit of perpetrators and supporting victims.

“We will continue to work with our partners to locate and arrest those trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."