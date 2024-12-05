Two 'fugitives' wanted in Brescia Italy over child cruelty and assault arrested in Derry
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Local Policing Team based in Strand Road, working with the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit, arrested the two men in Derry on Wednesday, December 4.
The offence the men were wanted for by the Italian authorities occurred in the Brescia area of Italy between 2015 and 2019.
A PSNI spokesperson said on Wednesday evening: “Both were detained this evening on Italian extradition warrants and are due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court tomorrow, Thursday, December 5.”
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “Today’s arrests are another example of the Police Service of Northern Ireland working closely with our national and international partners to locate and arrest those wanted in other countries.”