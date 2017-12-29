Two houses burgled in Derry

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries in Derry on Thursday December 28.

It was reported that sometime between 5.45pm and 7pm a house in the Knockwellan Park area of the city was entered and a sum of money taken.

It was reported that sometime between 4pm and 9pm a house in the Altnagelvin Park area of the city was entered and a sum of money taken.

Detectives are investigating a possible link between these two burglaries and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone with any information that can assist with the investigation to contact detectives in Strand Road on 101 quoting reference 1203 or 1315 of 28/12/17.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.