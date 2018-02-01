Two houses burgled in Derry

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of two burglaries in the Derry area.

Sometime between 9.30am and 8.30pm on Tuesday, January 23 a house was entered in the Ballyvarnet Village area. It is unclear at this time if anything was taken during this burglary.

A second burglary occurred at a house in the St John’s Park area. Three young males, believed to be in their early 20s were seen making off from the area at approximately 8.15pm. It is believed that two pocket watches were stolen from the house.

Detectives would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in either of these areas to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 1038 23/01/18 (burglary at Ballyvarnet Village) and 1148 23/01/18 (burglary at St John’s Park).

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.