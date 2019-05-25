Two males sought over Holy Family chapel arson attack

A fire that partly damaged Holy Family chapel and Parochial House on Friday was deliberately set, police have confirmed.

Detectives believe two male arsonists may have started the inferno.

Detective Constable Fielding said: “An outbuilding adjacent to Holy Family on Aileach Road was set alight at around 10.30pm.

"The blaze spread to the church and nearby parochial house causing damage to both. The outbuilding was completely destroyed.

"At this stage we believe two males may have been involved in starting this fire and we are keen to identify them.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at around the time of the fire or anyone who may have information regarding this crime. The number to call is 101, please quote reference 2311 24/05/19.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper said: “I visited the scene on Friday night after being contacted by worried parishioners as the blaze could be seen across a wide area and photos of the fire appeared on social media.

“There was shock in the local community and a concern that the fire could spread to parochial house and the chapel.

“I would like to commend the quick actions of the Fire Service in preventing this blaze from spreading as this could have been a lot worse.

“It’s important in the coming days that we all offer our support to the local parish priest Father Paddy O’Kane in whatever assistance is needed.

"If anyone has any information on those responsible for starting the fire they need to bring it forward straight away."