Two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences in the Waterside Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 15th May 2024, 16:29 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 16:31 BST
Three people - two men aged 41 years old and 42 years old, and a woman aged 35 years old - were arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences and later released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

The suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, with an estimated street value of £17,000, were seized during a search in the Limavady Road area by Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team, assisted by Tactical Support Group colleagues, on Tuesday, May 14. A sum of suspected counterfeit cash was also seized.

Sergeant Neill of Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We are doing all we can to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible and yesterday's seizure is an example of effective community-based policing at its best. The efforts are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker – that’s our organisational commitment to tackle every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland, and that includes its harrowing impact on the lives and relationships of local people."

Sgt. Neill added: "I would appeal to anyone with any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101.”

Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org