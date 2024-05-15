Two men and a woman arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences in the Waterside Derry
The suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, with an estimated street value of £17,000, were seized during a search in the Limavady Road area by Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team, assisted by Tactical Support Group colleagues, on Tuesday, May 14. A sum of suspected counterfeit cash was also seized.
Sergeant Neill of Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team said: "We are doing all we can to prevent and detect as much drug-related activity as possible and yesterday's seizure is an example of effective community-based policing at its best. The efforts are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker – that’s our organisational commitment to tackle every aspect of drug misuse across Northern Ireland, and that includes its harrowing impact on the lives and relationships of local people."