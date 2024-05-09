Two men and woman arrested after fight involving group of people in Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 9th May 2024, 12:01 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 17:16 BST
Police have arrested three people following a disturbance in the city centre on Wednesday, during which a member of the public who stopped to diffuse the situation was attacked.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of common assault, disorderly behaviour and improper use of a public communications network.

Earlier on Thursday, police said they had arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of common assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage and a 31-year-old man on suspicion of making threats to kill, assault on police, and resisting police.

Police said when they responded, a police officer was punched on the face.

PSNI.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sackville Street at around 8pm and involved five to six people, police said.

It was reported, as this was ongoing, a member of the public who had his children in his vehicle, intervened, attempting to break up the incident but was assaulted.

His vehicle was also attacked and sustained damage. The man eventually managed to drive away.

Superintendent Willy Calderwood said on Thursday: "This was a despicable incident during which a brave member of the public stopped to diffuse the situation but, in turn, he was viciously assaulted. What's even more distressing is the victim had his children with him. It must have terrifying and, understandably, this has been extremely distressing. This man stopped to help, and his actions are reflective of the overwhelming goodwill that exists in this city."

"Last night's incident was disgraceful and we are working closely with partners, including City Centre Initiative on this matter, and enquiries continue to identify all those involved."

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, or has footage of the incident, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 1838 of 08/05/24 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org