Two men and woman charged after man was forced to hand over money
Detectives from Strand Road in Derry investigating an incident in Beraghvale area of the city on Wednesday 13th April have charged two men and a woman.
By william allen
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 1:25 pm
The charges relate to an incident in the Beraghvale area of the city on Wednesday April 13 in which a man was assaulted, taken to a cash machine and forced to hand over money.
A PSNI spokesman said today: “The men, aged 25 and 27 and a 22 year old woman have been charged with a number of offences including robbery and are due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court today. As is usual procedure all charges were reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”