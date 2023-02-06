Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after the fire at a flat in Altcar Park in Galliagh.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, February 6.

Detective Sergeant Ballantine said: “The fire was reported to police just before 5am. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and, at this time, believe the fire was started deliberately, with an accelerant having been used. Fortunately, the occupants of the flat, two men and a woman, were unharmed.”

PSNI appeal

DS Ballantine urged anyone who may have saw anything to come forward.

“We are treating this incident as arson with intent to endanger to life and appeal to anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or who may have captured CCTV footage which could insist with our enquiries to contact us."

Sinn Féin MLA Ciara Ferguson has urged anyone with information on the arson attack to bring it forward to the police.

The Foyle MLA said: “Reports of a reckless arson attack on a home in Altcar Park in the early hours of Monday morning are deeply concerning.

“Attacks like this could end in death or serious injury.

“I would urge anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the police.”

