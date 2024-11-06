Two men arrested by anti-terror detectives investigating dissident republican activity in Derry released

Two men arrested by anti-terror detectives investigating dissident republican activity in Derry, police have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The PSNI said its Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) conducted three planned searches on Wednesday, in relation to ‘an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity’.

"As a result of the searches, a number of items have been seized and have been removed for forensic examination,” the PSNI said.

Two men, aged 44 and 57, were arrested and taken to Waterside Custody suite for questioning. They have since been released. The investigation continues.

"These searches demonstrate our commitment to disrupting the criminal activities of this small group of people who are intent on exploiting their own communities. As always, our priority is to protect communities and keep people safe from harm.

"Anyone who has information which could assist our investigation to contact us on 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/report,” the PSNI stated.