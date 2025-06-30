Two men arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after four searches across Derry

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch investigating drugs criminality, linked to the INLA, have carried out four searches in the Derry area and made two arrests.

Two men, aged 33 and 40, have been arrested today, Monday, June 30, on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply. Both men remain in custody at this time. Detective Inspector Pyper from the Police Service’s Organised Crime Branch, said: “From the four searches carried out today across Derry, our officers, supported by specialist police teams, seized suspected Class A and Class B drugs, a sum of cash, mobile phones and drug paraphernalia." Detective Inspector Pyper, continued: “The searches, seizures and arrests were conducted as part of our ongoing commitment to address criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities. “We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm. “Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play. “I would appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call police on the non-emergency number 101.”