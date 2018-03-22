Two men arrested under Terrorism Act released

Two men arrested in Derry under the Terrorism Act have been released unconditionally, police confirmed today.

The men, both aged 20, were arrested on Wednesday by Detectives from Organised Crime at Strand Road.

The arrests followed searches of various addresses in Derry earlier on Wednesday.

Police said yesterday that during these searches several items were seized and taken away for further examination.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed on Thursday morning: “Two men, both aged 20, who were arrested under the Terrorism Act following searches of a number of addresses in Derry yesterday, Wednesday 21 March, have been released unconditionally.”