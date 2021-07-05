Two men assaulted at 2am in Derry city centre at the weekend - PSNI appeal

The assault took place in the vicinity of Guildhall Square.

Police received a report shortly after 2:10am that two men had been assaulted a short time earlier, at around 2am, by another male. It was reported the victims, both aged in their twenties, were assaulted as they were walking in the vicinity of Magazine Street and Guildhall Square.

One of the victims sustained injuries to his knee and hand, while the other victim sustained head and arm injuries. Both men attended hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Inspector Vince Redmond said: “We are working to establish what happened and why, and we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Magazine Street/ Guildhall Square area at around 2am and witnessed what occurred.

“I am also appealing to anyone who has information about what happened to call us on 101, quoting reference number 313 04/07/21.”