Two men charged following incident in Derry

Two men aged 39 and 23 years old have been charged with a number of offences including disorderly behaviour, assault on police and resisting police following an incident in Derry city centre last night (Sunday).

It is understood the charges are in relation to a one vehicle road traffic collision at the Francis Street area of Derry on Sunday, October 6.

Both are due to appear at the Magistrates Court in Derry on Wednesday October 30.

As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

It is understood a 32-year-old man was also arrested in relation to this incident and remains in police custody earlier today.