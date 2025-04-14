Two men charged with attempted grievous bodily harm after incident in Cornshell Fields area of Derry
Two men have been charged in connection with a report of an assault that occurred in the Cornshell Fields area on Saturday, April 12.
A PSNI spokesperson said that the men, aged 26 and 23, have been charged with offences including criminal damage, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The 26-year-old man has also been charged with possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply.
Both are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court on Monday, April 14.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, said PSNI.