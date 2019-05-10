Two men charged with rioting offences on night of Lyra McKee killing

Two men, aged 51 and 38, are due to appear at Derry Magistrates' Court tomorrow charged with rioting offences on the night Lyra McKee was killed in Creggan last month.

They were among four people arrested yesterday by police investigating the events in Creggan that night.

The 51-year-old man has been charged with riot, petrol bomb offences and arson of a hijacked vehicle.

The 38-year-old has been charged with riot, petrol bomb offences and the arson and hijacking of a tipper truck.

Two teenagers aged 15 and 18 also arrested yesterday have both been released this evening without charge.