Two men due before Derry court charged with drug offences and possession of criminal property

By Brendan McDaid
Published 12th Mar 2025, 10:13 BST
Police have charged two men to court following a series of planned searches across Derry City and Strabane yesterday, Tuesday, March 11, which resulted in the seizure of suspected Class C drugs, cash, drug-related paraphernalia, fireworks and other items.

The searches were conducted by officers from District Support Team, Waterside, Strabane and Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Teams, and Tactical Support Group.

A 40-year-old man charged with offences including being concerned in the supply of a Class C controlled drug, and possession of criminal property.

He was also charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply.

A 35-year-old man was charged with offences including being concerned in the supply of a Class C controlled drug, attempted possession of a Class C controlled drug, and possession of criminal property.

Both are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today, Wednesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. ​

