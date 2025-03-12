Two men due before Derry court charged with drug offences and possession of criminal property
The searches were conducted by officers from District Support Team, Waterside, Strabane and Ballyarnett Neighbourhood Policing Teams, and Tactical Support Group.
A 40-year-old man charged with offences including being concerned in the supply of a Class C controlled drug, and possession of criminal property.
He was also charged with possession of a Class C controlled drug, and possession of a Class C controlled drug with intent to supply.
A 35-year-old man was charged with offences including being concerned in the supply of a Class C controlled drug, attempted possession of a Class C controlled drug, and possession of criminal property.
Both are expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court today, Wednesday.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.