Constable Robert John McPherson was shot dead in Dungiven on July 26, 1975.

Two men in their 70s have been arrested in Donegal and Meath in connection with offences linked to the murder of a RUC officer in Dungiven 49 years ago.

The 72 year old was arrested on suspicion of murder and the 73 year old on suspicion of firearms offences linked to the murder of Constable Robert John McPherson and the attempted murder of a second officer in Dungiven on July 26, 1975.

The men were arrested in Donegal and Meath.

The arrests were made under a Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TaCA) Warrant as part of a joint operation between An Garda Síochána and PSNI.

They are expected to appear in Court in Dublin on Wednesday, June 12.

Gardaí confirmed that officers from the Garda Extradition Unit with assistance by the Special Detective Unit, arrested two males (both in their 70s) in counties Donegal and Meath in a planned operation with the PSNI on foot of extradition warrants under TaCA.

Constable McPherson died almost immediately after being shot as he got out of a patrol car outside the post office in Dungiven's main street.

The 25-year-old was a native of Leck, near Macosquin, but was living near Dungiven when he was killed. He had been serving in the RUC for 7 and a half years when he died.

