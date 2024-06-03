Two men injured in suspected knife attack in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 15:09 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 15:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Two men sustained injuries in a suspected knife attack in the Waterside in Derry on Sunday.

The incident is reported to have occurred in the Bond’s Street and Clooney area.

At approximately 2.20am, it was reported a man was assaulted and a knife had been used in the incident, which occurred in the vicinity of Roulston Avenue/Heron Way, a PSNI spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police attended the scene where a man, aged in his 20s, was being treated for a wound to his arm by NIAS before being taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries at the scene established a second man, in his 40s, had also sustained an injury.

The incident is reported to have occurred in the Roulston Avenue/Heron Way area, according to the PSNI.The incident is reported to have occurred in the Roulston Avenue/Heron Way area, according to the PSNI.
The incident is reported to have occurred in the Roulston Avenue/Heron Way area, according to the PSNI.

Police arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of offences, including possessing article with blade or point in a public place, and criminal damage. He has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 221 of 02/06/24. Report anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org