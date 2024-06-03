Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men sustained injuries in a suspected knife attack in the Waterside in Derry on Sunday.

The incident is reported to have occurred in the Bond’s Street and Clooney area.

At approximately 2.20am, it was reported a man was assaulted and a knife had been used in the incident, which occurred in the vicinity of Roulston Avenue/Heron Way, a PSNI spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended the scene where a man, aged in his 20s, was being treated for a wound to his arm by NIAS before being taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries at the scene established a second man, in his 40s, had also sustained an injury.

The incident is reported to have occurred in the Roulston Avenue/Heron Way area, according to the PSNI.

Police arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of offences, including possessing article with blade or point in a public place, and criminal damage. He has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.