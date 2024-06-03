Two men injured in suspected knife attack in Derry
The incident is reported to have occurred in the Bond’s Street and Clooney area.
At approximately 2.20am, it was reported a man was assaulted and a knife had been used in the incident, which occurred in the vicinity of Roulston Avenue/Heron Way, a PSNI spokesperson said.
Police attended the scene where a man, aged in his 20s, was being treated for a wound to his arm by NIAS before being taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries at the scene established a second man, in his 40s, had also sustained an injury.
Police arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of offences, including possessing article with blade or point in a public place, and criminal damage. He has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 221 of 02/06/24. Report anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org