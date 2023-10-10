Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was reported on Saturday, October 7, that shortly after 1.35pm two men entered a chemist shop in the John Street area of Castlederg and stole a number of candles.

It’s believed the men took around eight candles. They then left the shop on foot, it was reported to the PSNI.

The first man is described as wearing a light blue sports top and grey bottoms. He was wearing silver jewellery and had tattoos on his left forearm. He was also carrying a black bag.

The second man was wearing all black clothing and both men are believed to be aged approximately in their mid 20s to 30s.

As part of their enquiries police are linking this theft to a second occurrence on Saturday afternoon at approximately 3.30pm.

It was reported the first man entered a chemist in the Main Street area of Strabane and took five perfume sets from the premises.

He is believed to have also entered another chemist in the upper Main Street area of the town, but was challenged by staff and left without taking anything.

A PSNI investigation is now underway and anyone with information including mobile phone, or CCTV footage that could help our investigation, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 388 09/10/23.