The PSNI are appealing for information about the incident, which occured in the Lifford Road area of the County Tyrone town on Saturday, January 28.Launching an appeal for witnesses to the incident to come forward, Police Service of Northern Ireland Sergeant McDermott said the officers had to come off duty and the police vehicle has had to be taken off the road.

Sergeant McDermott said: “At approximately 10.10pm, officers attempted to stop a suspected uninsured vehicle while conducting patrols in the town centre. The vehicle failed to stop and continued to mount a footpath before ramming the police vehicle and fleeing across the border.“As a result, two officers were injured and were unable to continue their duties and the patrol vehicle sustained damage which will render it unusable for the foreseeable.“This type of behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with serious injuries.“I am appealing to anyone who may have seen the blue Ford Focus in the area, or who may have any information or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police urgently via 101 quoting reference number 1858 of 28/01/23.“A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. ”