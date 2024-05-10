Two people due in court charged with offences in relation to city centre disturbance
Two people are due in court this morning in relation to a disturbance on Wednesday.
A 31 year old man and a 25 year old woman have been charged following the disturbance in the Sackville Street area.
The man was charged with assault on police, resisting police, threats to kill, common assault, obstructing police, criminal damage, affray and disorderly behaviour. The woman was charged with criminal damage, common assault, affray and disorderly behaviour.
A 28 year old man arrested as part of the investigation remains in custody.