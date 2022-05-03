Two police officers injured during ‘terrifying ordeal’ in Derry

The officers were alerted to a grey-coloured Audi and the manner it was being driven just before noon.

The Audi subsequently stopped on Skeoge Link Road, and the driver got out and was seen speaking to the driver of another vehicle. At this point police made an attempt to speak with him, however, he got back into the Audi. As he drove off, the vehicle struck an officer on his arm while a second officer, who was in front of the vehicle, was forced onto the bonnet and carried for approximately 20 to 30 metres before coming off and landing on the ground as the vehicle continued on at speed. This officer sustained hand, elbow and hip injuries. The driver of the Audi continued on, in the direction of Buncrana Road.

Derry City and Strabane Superintendent Marty Reid said: “This was a horrific incident which has left both of our officers really badly shaken. They were working to keep people safe and ended up being subjected to a terrifying ordeal. This reckless act could have had devastating consequences, and we are thankful we are not dealing with more serious injuries, or worse.

The police officers were dealing with an incident in the Skeoge Link Road area.

“We’ve been in contact with both officers, one of whom has been able to return to work today, to ensure they receive all the support they need as they recover and deal with what happened to them.

“Our officers work hard every day to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve, and incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.”

The Audi has since been located and seized, in the Shantallow area, however, police are now appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or who captured dash cam or mobile phone footage of it, to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 692 of 02/05/22.