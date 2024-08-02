Two Strabane men taken to Belfast following search and arrests by anti-terror detectives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested in Strabane by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland Terrorism Investigation Unit.

The arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation, police said.

The men, aged 38 years old and 61 years old, were arrested under the Terrorism Act. Both men have been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of items were seized during the searches. Enquiries continue.