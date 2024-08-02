Two Strabane men taken to Belfast following search and arrests by anti-terror detectives
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two men have been arrested in Strabane by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland Terrorism Investigation Unit.
The arrests were made as part of an ongoing investigation, police said.
The men, aged 38 years old and 61 years old, were arrested under the Terrorism Act. Both men have been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said.
A number of items were seized during the searches. Enquiries continue.