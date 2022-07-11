Two teenage boys and 23-year-old released after disorder arrests

Police are appealing for information following the incident in The Diamond area in the early hours of Sunday, July 10.

The PSNI said that shortly after 2am on Sunday morning a police patrol encountered a number of males behaving in an aggressive manner.

PSNI appeal

A spokesperson confirmed: "Whilst dealing with these males two officers were assaulted as well as a number of other members of the public who were in the area at the time. Three males aged 14, 17 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of offences including assault on police and attempted grievous bodily harm and have all since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

"Officers would like to thank a number of individuals who provided them with assistance in dealing with the disorder on Sunday morning and would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact police in Strabane on 101, quoting reference number 256 10/07/22.