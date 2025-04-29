Two teenagers arrested in connection with report of criminal damage in Irish Street during Derry disorder released
Police are continuing to investigate a number of incidents over the weekend including damage to a bus, an assault on youths, criminal damage and disorder which, at this time, are believed to be linked.
The two teenagers were arrested in connection with a report of criminal damage on Sunday, April 27.
They have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
Police in Derry have asked anyone with information, or who witnessed what happened, or has relevant footage, including dash-cam, to get in touch on the 101 telephone line, quoting the reference number 989 27/04/25.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/