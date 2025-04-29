Two teenagers arrested in connection with report of criminal damage in Irish Street during Derry disorder released

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two teenagers arrest in connection with a report of criminal damage during disorder in the Irish Street area of Derry at the weekend have been released on bail.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are continuing to investigate a number of incidents over the weekend including damage to a bus, an assault on youths, criminal damage and disorder which, at this time, are believed to be linked.

The two teenagers were arrested in connection with a report of criminal damage on Sunday, April 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

PSNI

Police in Derry have asked anyone with information, or who witnessed what happened, or has relevant footage, including dash-cam, to get in touch on the 101 telephone line, quoting the reference number 989 27/04/25.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Members of the public can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/