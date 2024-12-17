Two watches, bottles of aftershave and money stolen in suspected burglary in the River Court area of Derry

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 17th Dec 2024, 15:01 BST

Police in Derry have said that they are investigating a burglary in the River Court area of John Street and that they have arrested a 30-year-old man.

It was reported at around 8:50 am on December 16 that sometime during the night entry had been gained to a flat in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said that a number of items had been stolen including two watches, bottles of aftershave and a sum of cash.

Police arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and he remains in custody at this time.

PSNI.

Appealing for more information, Inspector Craig said: “Anyone who has any information, dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our enquiries is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number CW 289 - 16/12/24."

Additionally reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

