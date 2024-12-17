Two watches, bottles of aftershave and money stolen in suspected burglary in the River Court area of Derry

Police in Derry have said that they are investigating a burglary in the River Court area of John Street and that they have arrested a 30-year-old man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported at around 8:50 am on December 16 that sometime during the night entry had been gained to a flat in the area.

A PSNI spokesperson said that a number of items had been stolen including two watches, bottles of aftershave and a sum of cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of burglary and he remains in custody at this time.

PSNI.

Appealing for more information, Inspector Craig said: “Anyone who has any information, dash-cam or CCTV footage that could help with our enquiries is asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number CW 289 - 16/12/24."

Additionally reports can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/