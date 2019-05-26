Two women reportedly sexually assaulted outside music festival

Two young women were reportedly sexually assaulted outside a music festival in the early hours of Saturday, according to police in Derry.

Detectives from the PSNI's Public Protection Branch believe the two young women may have been sexually assaulted in separate incidents outside a music festival in the area of Ebrington Square, in the early hours of Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Detective Sergeant Olphert said: “It’s understood that two women made individual disclosures to staff but both left the area before police could be informed.

"We are appealing to these young women to please get in touch with us. We would also encourage any other person who may have information that could be useful to police to make contact with us.

"Officers can be reached by calling 101. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously using the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”