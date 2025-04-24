Uninsured driver evades police stinger, crashes into car and crosses Derry - Donegal border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road-related incident in the city on Wednesday evening.

Officers on patrol at around 9.45pm observed a black Audi on William Street, which a check showed as being uninsured.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, and also signalled for the driver to stop.

“However, the driver continued on at speed towards Lecky Road, before travelling onto the Lone Moor Road and Letterkenny Road. In a further attempt to slow the vehicle down and bring it to a stop, a stinger device was deployed.

"However, the vehicle mounted the kerb on the wrong side of the road and the driver continued on in the direction of the border.

"When the vehicle initially failed to stop for police, it collided with another vehicle causing damage to the paintwork and a tyre.”

As enquiries continue to locate the driver and vehicle, police urged witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to call 101, quoting reference 1791 of 23/04/25.

"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”