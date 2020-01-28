Uninsured driver gave sibling’s name when stopped by police

A 23-year-old man who took a car without permission gave his brother’s name when he was stopped by police, a court has heard.

Matthew Lee Kerr, of Sevenoaks, pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without permission and having no insurance on July 16 2019.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard that police on patrol in the Skeoge area of the city observed a vehicle travelling at speed.

They believed that the driver was trying to hide his identity as he passed police.

Officers stopped the vehicle in Cornshell Fields and Kerr gave his brother’s name.

It was later discovered he had no permission to drive the vehicle and his true identity was discovered.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Hampson said his client believed he had insurance as he had his own policy but the fact he took the vehicle without permission meant he wasn’t covered.

It was revealed to the court Kerr had a previous conviction for driving without insurance.

District Judge Barney McElholm said the defendant had been given a chance the last time.

The judge fined Kerr a total of £550 and disqualified him from driving for four months.