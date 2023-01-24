Up to 300 ornaments stolen in Derry house burglary

The report was made on January 23, but it's reported that it may have occurred sometime between January 19 and then.

Damage was caused to a door and window, and the roof while between 200 and 300 ornaments were reported stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a public appeal, police urged anyone offered ornaments under suspicious circumstances to contact the.

PSNI.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “If you were in the area between these times and noticed any suspicious activity, or have information which may assist police, report it by calling 101 and quoting reference 768 of 23/01/23.

“If you’re offered ornaments for sale in suspicious circumstances, contact police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad