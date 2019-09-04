Van driven into house and set alight in Derry: No-one was at home, police confirm

Police have confirmed that a house targeted by a gang of masked men who drove a van into it before torching the vehicle was vacant at the time.

Detectives at Strand Road in Derry are today appealing for witnesses following the shocking incident in the Glendale Road area of the city last night, Tuesday September 3.

Detective Inspector Jack said: “We received a report around 8:20pm that a white Ford Transit van was driven, several times, into a house, causing extensive damage.

“The van was then set on fire on the road, and masked men are reported to have smashed windows at the property before fleeing in two other vehicles - a red Ford Mondeo and a green Toyota Avensis.

“Thankfully, no-one was in the house at the time and there were no reports of any injuries.

“Police attended, along with NIFRS who extinguished the van on fire.

“We are aware of a report that a shot may have been fired, however, our enquiries are at an early stage, and we are working to establish exactly what occurred and a motive for this completely reckless attack.

“I want to make a number of appeals this morning, in particular about the movements of the white Ford Transit van, a red Ford Mondeo and a green Toyota Avensis. Did you seen any of these vehicles prior to what occurred last night? Did you see them travel together before the attack? Have you information which could help identify those responsible?

“If you can help our investigation, please contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 1883 of 03/09/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy meanwhile said local people were stunned and shocked by what had happened. She said: “This was a very frightening incident to happen on a quiet residential street.

“I would urge anyone who has any information on those responsible to bring it forward to the police.”