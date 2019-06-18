Vandals damage window on the Bay Road

A vehicle's windows were damaged by vandals in the Bay Road in an incident last Thursday.

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses.

Constable Olphert said: "It was reported that damage was caused to windows of a vehicle parked in the area sometime between 11.30 a.m. and 12.30 p.m. yesterday.

"I want to appeal to anyone who has information about this incident, or who saw what happened to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 779 of 13.//06/19. I would also appeal to drivers who park their cars in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us immediately. "

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.