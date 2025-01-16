Vandals prompt withdrawal of buses from busy area of Shantallow, £1,000 reward for information

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vandals have caused a number of evening bus services to be withdrawn from Shantallow.

Translink is offering a £1,000 reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to a conviction in relation to a series of attacks at the northern end of the Racecourse Road.

“Due to antisocial behaviour, Foyle Metro 12 and 13 services are being withdrawn from the Bradley’s Pass and Shantallow Shops areas after 7pm each evening for the rest of this week.

“The 12 service will operate via Carnhill Estate with the 13 service diverting along Steelstown Road in both directions.

Racecourse Road

“Safety is always our top priority and we condemn all acts of vandalism and anti-social behaviour,” a spokesperson said.

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney said: “These repeated attacks on buses in the Bradley Pass area have led to Translink withdrawing these services that many people in the Shantallow area rely on.

"Late night buses are vital for people returning from work or the city centre and they will now be forced to make alternative arrangements following these mindless attacks.

“I would urge young people not to engage in this kind of activity and ask parents to make sure their children are not involved in these attacks.

"This is not the first time we have seen services withdrawn in the Shantallow area and the local community are sick and tired of their lives being disrupted in this way,” he declared.

Translink said it is monitoring the situation and liaising with the PSNI’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams, the Safe Transport Team and community representatives.

"We encourage anyone who witnesses such incidents to report them to Translink, Crimestoppers or PSNI.

“We also operate a reward scheme, which pays out up to £1,000 to anyone who witnesses and gives evidence of any incident of anti-social behaviour or vandalism that results in a successful conviction,” a spokesperson added.

Colr. Tierney said: “Bus drivers are public servants and they have the right to feel safe when doing their jobs. Nobody should be subjected to attacks of this nature.

"All being well, these services will return next Monday and the SDLP will continue working with Translink and on the ground in the area to ensure that these attacks come to an end so that people can avail of these important public transport services.”