Vehicle seized in Derry as motorist discovered to be driving without insurance

A vehicle has been seized in Derry after a motorist was discovered to be driving without insurance in the city.

At 2.40pm on Wednesday, August 13, in a separate incident, District Support Team (DST) officers detected a motorist in the city who, following checks, they discovered was driving without insurance.

The vehicle was seized by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and the driver is to be reported to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in relation to the matter.