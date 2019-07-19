'Very kind' Derry citizen hands in purse full of cash and cards

A decent Derry citizen has been praised for handing a purse full of cash and credit cards in at the Strand Road police station.

The River Island branded accessory was discovered just off the city centre on Thursday.

The PSNI said: "A very kind member of the public found this purse In the area of John Street and brought it into police at Strand Road.

"The purse is full of cards and cash. Unfortunately checks on our own systems have drawn a blank and there are no other agencies open to check with."

The owner of the purse was asked to present themselves at the police station with some form of ID or knowledge of the contents to retrieve the item.