Victim broke arm in two places during assault

A woman was pulled to the ground broke her arm in two places during an assault, a court has heard.

The injured party was also kicked and punched by 24-years-old Catherine McDaid as she lay on the ground.

McDaid, of Liscloon Drive, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on July 12, last year.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard the assault took place in the Racecourse Park area of the city. McDaid called the injured party over towards her. The woman walked over towards the defendant, however, she changed her mind when she became verbally abusive.

McDaid grabbed the woman by the hair as she turned to walk away and pulled her to the ground.

The injured party put out her arm to break the fall and broke her arm in two places as a result.

During police interview, McDaid admitted grabbing the injured party and pulling her to the ground. However, she denied continuing the assault as the woman lay on the ground.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghy said it was an ‘unpleasant incident’. He said his client’s memory of it was ‘hazy’ as a result of the alcohol she had consumed, but she has accepted full responsibilty for the assault and the injuries sustained.

The barrister asked the court to give McDaid full credit guilty plea and lack of criminal record.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said the McDaid had ‘considerable issues she needs to address’ and ordered her to spend 18 months on Probation.