Victim of reported sexual assault in Derry sustained 'serious facial injuries': Man in 30s arrested

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating a report of a sexual assault which occurred at the Lecky Road area of Derry on Sunday have arrested a man.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, who is aged in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of related offences, police said.

He remained in police custody as of Sunday night.

Police meanwhile are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses. Speaking prior to the arrest, Detective Chief Inspector Crothers said: “This assault occurred during the early hours of Sunday October 27, at approximately 1.15am in the Lecky Road area of the city. “The woman, aged in her 50s, was approached by an unknown man who pulled her into a nearby alleyway where he sexually assaulted her, and also repeatedly hit her to the face and banged her head off a wall. “She sustained serious facial and other injuries as a result of this terrifying ordeal that she was only able to escape from after her attacker let her go. “The woman was able to then raise the alarm for help and the suspect fled the scene on foot. “She required hospital treatment for her injuries and has understandably been left extremely distressed and shaken by what happened. Specialist officers will continue to support her. “Our enquiries are continuing today and as such you will notice an increased police presence in the area.” Police have appealed to anyone who may have been in the Lecky Road area this morning between 1.15am and 1.35am and witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 323 27/10/24. “We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of the area during this period of time that we could examine. “Due to the hour change this morning – CCTV, home and car recording systems may contain footage that is appropriately timestamped to reflect that. Please take this into account when you are reviewing all relevant material.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI.

Commenting on the report, Sinn Féin Councillor for the area Patricia Logue said: “The news of this incident has been shocking and disturbing to the local community, and our thoughts are with the victim at this time.

“I would urge anyone with additional information or who witnessed any unusual behaviour in the area to immediately make contact with the police.”

Police continue to appeal for information in relation to this incident and would ask anyone who can assist with their enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 323 27/10/24. A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/