Bishop Street Courthouse

The 63 year old man from the Derry area was sentenced Derry Crown Court for eight counts of indecent assault on Monday, September 11.

The man, who cannot named in order to protect the victim’s identity, was sentenced to eight years.

He will be placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register indefinitely and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for 15 years.

The victim in this case said: “I want to thank the judge for recognising the serious nature of these types of offences and reflecting that in the sentence handed down [on Monday].

“I also want to thank the Police Service and Victim Support for the comfort, reassurance and continued support during this difficult and emotional process.”

The PSNI commended the victim for her ‘immense bravery’ in coming forward noting that the sex offender’s actions had robbed the woman of her childhood.

Detective Constable Wright said: “Our thoughts are with the victim, now an adult, in this case. I would like to commend the immense bravery she has shown throughout this investigation and working with detectives to bring her abuser to justice. It has taken a lot of courage to disclose such horrific abuse.

“This man's sickening actions have robbed this woman of her childhood. No one let alone a child should ever be subjected to any form of abuse or manipulation.

“Today’s sentencing, and that of other sex offenders for non-recent offences, illustrates that the passage of time is no barrier to justice, and we will bring offenders to justice, no matter when the abuse occurred.

“We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people.

