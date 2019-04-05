Victim subjected to violent assaults

A former apprentice solicitor who subjected his former girlfriend to a series of violent assaults has been told to prepare himself for a lengthy period of imprisonment.

Judge Philip Babington made the comment during the plea and sentencing hearing of Kevin McDaid, 32, who is from Derry, but has a bail address at Hillview, Buncrana, Co. Donegal.

McDaid pleaded guilty to thirteen charges relating to his violent conduct against his former girlfriend between May and November, 2017.

Derry Crown Court heard that on one occasion, during what was described as a toxic and alcohol fuelled relationship, McDaid grabbed his girlfriend by the throat and spat into her face.

On another occasion, they had a heated argument during which McDaid pulled her by the hair off a sofa in a flat where they both lived and punched and kicked her.

During separate assaults McDaid hit her on the head with her mobile phone, struck her on the legs with a length of wire and stamped on her chest.

The court heard the relationship was so toxic that neighbours of the couple complained to the landlord who asked them to leave the flat they shared.

Following another assault, McDaid locked his victim in the bathroom for up to half an hour and only released her after she had shouted out of the bathroom window for help.

During a further incident McDaid threw his girlfriend out of their flat and threw the contents of a Chinese takeaway over her.

He also hit her on the head with a bottle and with her mobile phone and hit her with a vacuum cleaner tube and with a bedside locker on her chest.

After another assault the victim ran onto the street with McDaid running after her shouting “I am going to f*****g kill you”.

A neighbour came to the victim’s assistance and said to McDaid “have some respect, this is a girl”.

McDaid then ran at the neighbour and punched him on the nose.

Defence barrister Michael McAleer said at the outset the defendant wished to apologise to his victim for what he had subjected her to during their toxic relationship.

“Since he first lifted his hand he lost every sense of respect. This behaviour was appalling against the background of a progressively worsening situation. His apology to his victim is not for the optics, it is genuinely meant.”

McDaid was remanded in custody and will appear in court again for sentencing next Thursday.