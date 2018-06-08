A 20-years-old man has admitted an assault in which the victim sustained bleeding on the brain.

Jack Bergin, of Cypress Grove, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm to a man on June 16, 2016.

He also admitted assaulting a second male occasioning him actual bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incident outside a city centre nightclub.

It is understood one of the victims sustained bleeding on the brain and a broken bone in his forehead as a result of the assault.

Prosecuting counsel Russell Connell told Derry Crown Court the victim ‘does not want the consequences of the incident to ruin the life of his attacker.’

He added the victim has ‘no animus towards the defendant’ and believes the ‘injuries he sustained were not intentional.’

Defence counsel Eoghan Devlin said Bergin has a completely clear record and is in the ‘process of obtaining money to pay the victim compensation.’

He applied for sentencing to be adjourned for a Probation Pre-Sentence Report to be compiled.

Judge Elizabeth McCaffrey said this was a ‘very generous approach by the victim, particularly when I have read the contents of medical reports in this case’.

The judge ordered a Probation Report and a Victim Impact Report to be compiled prior to sentencing.

Bergin was released on continuing bail to appear back in court again on July 4 next..