Victims to mark one year of the Legacy Act with protest at ICRIR
Relatives of those killed and injured during the conflict and representatives from Amnesty International UK, the Committee on the Administration of Justice, the Pat Finucane Centre, and Relatives for Justice will all gather in Great Victoria Street on Thursday to call for ‘immediate action on new legislation and for the urgent restoration of inquests for all’.
Those behind the demonstration say the protest will ‘highlight how the UK Government is continuing to delay truth and accountability —pursuing legal challenges instead of prioritising the parliamentary time needed to replace the discredited Legacy Act’.
They insisted ‘victims remain clear in their rejection of the ICRIR as a substitute for proper due process’.
The protest will be addressed by bereaved families, Grainne Teggart (Amnesty International UK), Mark Thompson (Relatives for Justice), Des Clayton (Pat Finucane Centre), and Daniel Holder (Committee on the Administration of Justice).
The ICRIR was established under the controversial NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023, otherwise known as the Legacy Act, which took effect in May of 2024.
Although the British Labour Government has vowed to scrap the Act, Secretary of State Hilary Benn has insisted the ICRIR will be retained.
The Legacy Act was brought forward following a promise in the Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto that it would end prosecutions of British Army veterans suspected to committing crimes during the conflict.