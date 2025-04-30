Victims to mark one year of the Legacy Act with protest at ICRIR

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Victims and human rights groups will mark the first anniversary of the Legacy Act with a protest at the offices of the Independent Commission on Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) in Belfast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Relatives of those killed and injured during the conflict and representatives from Amnesty International UK, the Committee on the Administration of Justice, the Pat Finucane Centre, and Relatives for Justice will all gather in Great Victoria Street on Thursday to call for ‘immediate action on new legislation and for the urgent restoration of inquests for all’.

Those behind the demonstration say the protest will ‘highlight how the UK Government is continuing to delay truth and accountability —pursuing legal challenges instead of prioritising the parliamentary time needed to replace the discredited Legacy Act’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They insisted ‘victims remain clear in their rejection of the ICRIR as a substitute for proper due process’.

A protest against the British Government's Legacy Act in Derry.

The protest will be addressed by bereaved families, Grainne Teggart (Amnesty International UK), Mark Thompson (Relatives for Justice), Des Clayton (Pat Finucane Centre), and Daniel Holder (Committee on the Administration of Justice).

The ICRIR was established under the controversial NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023, otherwise known as the Legacy Act, which took effect in May of 2024.

Although the British Labour Government has vowed to scrap the Act, Secretary of State Hilary Benn has insisted the ICRIR will be retained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Legacy Act was brought forward following a promise in the Conservative Party’s 2019 manifesto that it would end prosecutions of British Army veterans suspected to committing crimes during the conflict.