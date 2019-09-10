Video: ‘New IRA recklessness absolutely frightening’

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont has warned that increasing recklessness by violent republicans is putting civilian lives more and more at risk.

He was speaking as 80 police officers searched for ‘New IRA’ bomb-making material in Creggan yesterday, just two days after a failed mortar attack on Strabane PSNI station.

The vehicle where the Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device was located, parked in a driveway just meters away from a neighbouring property.

Video: 40 petrol bombs thrown as PSNI and ATO disable 'New IRA' bomb in Derry

“The key concern is the level of recklessness, and not just by the ‘ New IRA’, but other groupings,” said the Derry District Commander.

“We’re seeing devices left at bus stops in other parts of Northern Ireland. These devices [have been] left in vulnerable positions for extended periods of time.

"There’s absolute disregard for the community. The recklessness: it is absolutely frightening the harm that could be presented to our community,” he remarked.

The Command Wire Initiated Improvised Explosive Device