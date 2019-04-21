Video: Non-viable devices sparked Easter Sunday evacuations

Police investigating security alerts in Creggan, Galliagh and Ballymagroarty have arrested a 39-year-old man this Easter Sunday.

The man has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

The 'Journal' understands the incident is being treated as criminal rather than terrorist-related.

The security alerts on Insicarn Road in Creggan and in Harty Court in Ballymagroarty have now ended.



Suspicious objects discovered in both areas have been examined by ATO who declared them to be non-viable devices.

They have now been removed for further examination.



Cordons remain in place at Strand Road, which is closed from Rock Road to Clarendon Street.

An alert at Moss Park in Galliagh is also ongoing.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “Those responsible for dragging families out of their homes onto the street on Easter Sunday morning are nothing but thugs.

"It’s well past time these faceless cowards went away and got of the backs of the people in Derry.



“Derry is a wonderful city filled to the brim with talent and hardworking people trying to get on in life - yet these hoods think they can drag us back and continue to limit the opportunities for our people.

"They need to wise up and grow up. There is no place for them in Derry and if the events of the past few days showed anything, it’s that this City is done with the past and is united in our condemnation of these thugs.”



SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney said: "Families here in Moss Park should be waking up today spending time with their children, celebrating the arrival of Easter Bunny and enjoying a restful Easter Sunday.

"But no those responsible for this disruption this morning have robbed people here of a day of rest. They have forced them from their homes, elderly and children, left frightened because of the actions of nameless, faceless, idiots.

“These actions achieve nothing - those responsible need to stop and go away. The people of this great city don’t want them.”