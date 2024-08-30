Vigil attendee speaks of sadness and outrage over murders of Montserrat Martorell and Sophie Watson in Co. Derry
Maeve O'Neill, an activist and former People Before Profit councillor, said the murder of the 65-year-old Spaniard Ms. Martorell on August 24 had left the community in shock.
She was speaking following a vigil organised by Foyle Women’s Aid and Alliance for Choice on Thursday.
Dozens attended the memorial event to call for an ‘End to Violence Against Women and Girls’.
"This is yet another stark reminder of the pervasive and deadly violence that women in NI continue to face.
"Between 2017 and 2021, 34 women and girls were killed by men in Northern Ireland.
"Women and girls are disproportionately affected by violence, abuse, and intimidation, accounting for 78 per cent of all victims of sexual crimes and 68 per cent of victims of domestic abuse.
"Northern Ireland has one of the highest rates of femicide in Western Europe, highlighting the urgent need for systemic change,” said Ms. O’Neill.
She went on to state that her own party, People Before Profit, stood against ‘the societal misogyny that underpins such violence’.
"Misogyny is a deeply ingrained societal issue that manifests in various forms, from everyday sexism to extreme acts of violence,” she said.
United Against Racism spokesperson Davy McAuley, meanwhile, hit out at those who spread online rumours following Ms. Martorell’s murder.
"The brutal killing of a woman in Derry was truly shocking and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and friends.
"It is deeply concerning that within hours of the brutal murder of a woman rampant misinformation was being spread online regarding this incident.
"Individuals and groups attempting to exploit this tragedy to further their own racist agendas, spreading lies and inciting hatred.
"This behaviour is not only disrespectful to the victim and their loved ones but also dangerous to our community."
Mr. McAuley said he believed some people may innocently share misinformation but that it is being deliberately created.
"Racism and hate have no place in our society. Derry people are better than obnoxious lies and damaging trope filled horror stories to exploit a brutal murder.
"People need to think before spreading dangerous misinformation. Lies on social media have real world consequences,” he said.