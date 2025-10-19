Vigilance alert after attempted break in and assault in Creggan area of Derry

Sinn Féin Councillor Emma McGinley has urged people in Derry to be vigilant with their home safety following an attempted break-in.

Speaking following the incident on Saturday night in the Creggan area of the city, Councillor McGinley said: "There has been a report of an attempted break in and assault at a home in Mulroy Gardens in the early hours of this morning.

"There is an ongoing investigation by the police who are trying to identify the male who was trying to break in. If anyone in the area has ring door bell or camera footage from around 5am, please pass it on.”

Councillor McGinley also urged people to review their home security in light of the incident.

"I would urge residents to double check their doors and windows are secured, and if you have concerns around your home safety please get in touch with myself, or Community Restorative Justice Derry to arrange a home safety check for your home."