‘Violent thug’ accused of city centre robbery

A ‘violent thug’ has appeared in court accused of robbery and assaulting a man in the John Street area of Derry.

It is alleged the man sustained two fractures to the jaw, a broken eye socket, a suspected broken nose and lost two teeth.

Damien McMahon is further charged with assaulting a ‘Good Samaritan’ who came to the alleged injured party’s assistance.

McMahon, of Moore Street, faces charges of robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assault, possessing drugs and fraud by false representation by using a credit card on January 22.

He is further charged with two burglaries in Belfast between January 5 and January 8, 2019.

Derry Magistrate’s Court heard allegations that police were called to the John Street area to reports of a suspected robbery and found a man with injuries who was bleeding heavily.

The alleged injured party had left a local bar and walked towards apartments in the area.

It is alleged 30-year-old McMahon blocked his way and proceeded to assault him.

A member of the public came to the man’s assistance and was also allegedly assaulted.

The court heard allegations the man had been kicked in the head,left unconscious on the ground and his rucksack was taken.

An investigating officer told the court the incident was captured on CCTV and showed the man being kicked again on the head.

It is alleged the defendant was observed at William Street and was tracked by CCTV. He was also allegedly observed using a stolen credit card to buy cigarettes.

The officer told the court McMahon was stopped by police and was found to have the injured party’s phone in his possession.

During police interivew, the 30-year-old initially made no comment.

However, the court was told he made full admissions after he was shown CCTV footage.

He allegedly told police he was ‘blocked’ and didn’t know what he was doing and was ‘disgusted’ by his behaviour.

Opposing bail, the officer said the defendant has a ‘propensity for violence’.

He said McMahon had no suitable address and had 36 previous convictions, including 12 for burglary, five for assault and one for a serious assault.

The officer added that police had received reports of three masked men calling at the Moore Street address on Wednesday night.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said the proposed address was his mother’s and the issue of the masked men had been resolved.

He said McMahon had made full admissions so there was no question of interfering with witnesses.

The solicitor said everything had been caught on CCTV and McMahon showed ‘remorse for his involvement’.

However, District Judge Barney McElholm said McMahon was ‘a violent thug’ and totally unsuitable for bail.

The judge added that ‘anyone inflicting this sort of damage on someone should not be breathing the same air as the rest of us.’

McMahon was remanded in custody to appear in court again on February 13.