Wanted man arrested by police at a concert

A wanted man was arrested after a police officer identified him in a large crowd at a concert, a court has heard.

An arrest warrant had been issued for 30-year-old Michael John McLaughlin after he failed to attend court and co-operate with probation.

McLaughlin, of Top of the Hill, appeared in court earlier this week for a new charge of stealing a fire extinguisher on May 13.

Opposing bail, an investigating officer said police had made significant efforts to locate the defendant after the warrant was issued.

The officer told Derry Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Omagh, that police had made at least five attempts to locate McLaughlin.

They added that the 30-year-old has breached bail on three occasions and police have concerns he will commit further offences.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that some confusion had occurred as McLaughlin was living between two addresses.

He said his client was living ‘openly’ in the city and could not understand why police could not locate him.

The solicitor said McLaughlin had been arrested on Saturday after a police officer identified him in a large crowd at a concert.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said McLaughlin had ‘a poor record in relation to court and court bail’.

However, he agreed to release him on bail with a daily reporting condition and a curfew.

McLaughlin will appear on August 31.