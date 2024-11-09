Watch: ‘This is the start of something’ - reaction to the Women’s Safety Rally

‘This is the start of something and everyone who came here tonight is involved in the movement’, one of the speakers at a rally for women’s safety said in reaction to a huge turnout at the event.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The people of Derry showed up in the thousands to stand shoulder to shoulder at the rally for women’s safety in the city.

Bethany Moore is an activist with Alliance for Choice Derry and was one of the speakers at the rally in Guildhall Square on Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bethany said she was really moved to see the size of the crowd.

Bethany Moore, Alliance for Choice Derry.

When asked about the turnout of the event she stated: “It’s really overwhelming to talk about the turnout of this event. The people of Derry really showed up.

“After the recent attacks against women in our city we knew this was going to be well attended because in times of crisis Derry people really come together. I was just extremely moved to see the size of the crowd, and I’m really glad and I’m really glad that people showed up for the marginalized people of Derry.

“This is the start of something and everyone who came here tonight is involved in the movement”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cassie Jane Beckley from Foyle Women’s Information Network meanwhile said: “There was a joint message across all of the speakers tonight that we need short term action, we need to feel safer in our streets now, we need to feel confident in ourselves now and a commitment to long term systemic change that we all desperately need.”

Cassie Jane Beckley from Foyle Women’s Information Network.

“The main point that we want to bring across is the measures we are asking to be put in place for women are going to benefit everyone in society.”

Mark H Durkan, SDLP MLA for Foyle stated it was very good to see such a strong turnout. “People have been blown away by how many people have come out and stood shoulder to shoulder”, he said.

Mark thought it was “particularly important” that men take the stand and said it was vital to “change behaviours” which he said “starts by changing attitudes”.

Jim Duffy and Bridie Williams both thought the rally was very powerful, seeing women and men standing together. Jim stated that it was good to see politicians talking about the issues, while Bridie said that Derry as a community was very powerful and that they “stick up for what’s right when they can”.

Story, video and pictures by Ben Kennedy.